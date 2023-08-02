Paul Kagame hands daughter Ange top government job





Rwanda’s long serving President Paul Kagame employed his one and only daughter, Ange Kagame, to a top position within his office.

According to The New Times Rwanda, Ms Kagame will now serve as the Deputy Executive Director, Strategy and Policy Council at the Office of the President.

On her LinkedIn professional account, Ms Kagame lists her current role as a Senior Policy Analyst at Strategy and Policy Council.

Her career experience includes four years as a Senior Policy Analyst in the Office of the President of Rwanda and a prior seven months as a Graduate Capstone Consultant with the Government of Estonia.

She also undertook her Master of International Affairs in Columbia University in New York. Between 2015 and 2017, she was a Policy Analyst in the Strategy and Policy Unit in her father’s office too. She also interned with Bloomberg Philanthropies and M&C Saatachi PR between 2012 and 2014.

The news of Ms Kagame’s employment was received with mixed reactions from a section of her compatriots.

“Africa is a joke at every level 🤣🤣,” opined Major Hibreed.

“Was the job advertised and competed for before the appointment or?” asked S Zigomba.

“I’ve read stories that Kagame is grooming her to one day succeed him. This here is the closest in justifying those stories,” claimed Marvin Gakunyi.

“Congratulations Ange,upon current posting,I wish you the best of service and diligence, make Dad, Mum ❤❤ proud,” added Julie Conrad.

“Africa!! I don’t remember Obama to appoint his relatives,” added William Kikomeko.

“As long as she meets the required qualifications, being a first daughter doesn’t deprive her rights of being a Rwandese,” said Bwengye Muhoozi.

“Am I the only one who would love to see Ange Kagamé become our first woman elected president one day?” wondered David Nkusi.

She now joins her brother Ian Kagame, who joined President Kagame’s Presidential Guard in the Rwanda Defense Force in January 2023. His joining the Presidential Guard happened three months after he joined the Rwandese Army.

Prior to joining the army, Mr Mugabe was a member of the Royal Military Academy in the United Kingdom. He graduated in August 2022, a year after joining the elite college. He graduated with a rank of Second Lieutenant.

