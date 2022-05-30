Anita Nderu sparks pregnancy rumours





Media personality Anita Nderu has invited speculation she might be expectant after posting a photo of herself in an oversize dress.

The TV presenter shared the picture on her Instagram page, and hawk-eyed followers were also keen to notice supposed changes in her physical presence.

In one of the photos, she is dressed in a white gown while in another photo she is seen standing next to her husband Barrett Raftery.

The former radio queen was flaunting her beautiful dress, but her fans seemed to be more interested in what appeared like a belly bump through the stylish gown.

“I love a party with a dress code! Overdressed is my theme always! I am those clients whom whenever as a creative you are wondering “Who is willing to wear all this?” It is I”

Most of the fans who commented on the post shared their heartfelt congratulatory messages with the media personality while acknowledging that pregnancy looks good on her.

“You are rocking that bump well,” one of the fans wrote.

Anita married Barrett Raftery in September last year in a lavish wedding attended by close friends and family.

If word on the street is anything to go by, this will be the couple’s first child.

The TV girl has, however, enjoyed her fair share of controversies in the limelight.

In 2020, the media personality came out for being pro LGBTQ+, something that blew up the internet.

She confirmed her status on social media, explaining she hopes her kids never have to go through what she has gone through for being LGBTQ+.

“I hope my kids never have to go through what I have gone through for being LGBTQ+,” she wrote.

Her sentiments came a few months after she did a video for her The Overdressed Cook show featuring men from the LGBTQ community that got Kenyans riled up.

Though the video was in celebration of Pride Month, a month dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of the LGBTQ community, Kenyans on Twitter did not take it so lightly.

She however made it clear that she was with a man despite what the majority thought.