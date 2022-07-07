Arrow Bwoy defends fiance Nadia Mukami’s attire at Meru event





Singer Arrow Bwoy has dismissed tweeps who recently criticized his fiance Nadia Mukami’s sense of fashion.

Arrow Bwoy, real name Ali Yusuf, insisted those who made it their business to trash his baby mama’s attire at a recent fashion in Meru were ‘haters’

“People out here have so much pain in their hearts,” he said.

“They are ready to explode like a time bomb. What’s going on, Why the hate, or is it the economy? he quipped in a post on social media.

Mukami, also a renowned musician, appeared at the event in a rather skimpy outfit, which many didn’t appear to appreciate coming soon after her maternity break.

“As you keep hating, others are making history. Let’s speak the truth, which female artiste in Kenya has pulled a move Nadia Mukami pulled at the weekend in Meru since Kenya was born?”

Dress code aside, Mukami who had not performed for six months prior to this appearance thanked her supporters for the love.

She also mentioned it was the first time she had left her son behind for an out-of-town show.

“History was made. I had not performed in 6 months, I have mom brain due to breastfeeding and I forget things and lyrics easily especially during rehearsals. I left my son for the first time just thinking what if it does not work, will it be worth it?” said Mukami.

“I know you all are wondering what it takes for a female artist to bounce back after giving birth? In partnership with Baze Music App, I will be showing you my bounce-back game as a female artist! Coming soon.”