Artists protest Ezekiel Mutua’s appointment





A section of artists have expressed their disapproval following the appointment of Ezekiel Mutua as the Chief Executive Officer of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

The news of Dr Mutua’s appointment was shared on Monday by the Society stating that the former Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss emerged as the best candidate to fill the position.

“I have received with profound gratitude my appointment to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK). Happy to rejoin the creative industry, this time not as a regulator, but as a promoter and defender of the rights of musicians,” wrote Ezekiel Mutua on Twitter.

He also asked musicians to support him on his new journey which includes fighting for their rights.

“@TheMCSK belongs to musicians and my brief is therefore to fight for your welfare. I appeal for your support as we begin the journey of reviving and repositioning this great industry,” he said.

Well, artists did not have pleasant welcoming messages for him rather they opted to ask the agency to reconsider its position.

“Ezekiel Mutua’s appointment is a disappointment. What did he do for film? Kenya continues to elevate mediocrity. This is just sad,” twitted Sauti Sol group member Bien Barasa.

“Ezekiel Mutua’s appointment is such nonsense… Recycling bin inc. That’s what we are,” wrote Sauti Sol group member Chimano.

“Hii Kenya tunasonga steps mbili Mbele Alafu Kumi Nyuma‍️‍️. Wembe itakua ni ile ile. Akileta unafiki tutafanya kama WILL SMITH,” Eric Omondi said.

“Yall aint getting no money,” Shaqtheyoungin said.

Dr Mutua is a well-known name in the creative industry thanks to some of the strict rules he imposed in the industry during his time at KFCB.

This resulted in him being christened the names “moral policeman” or “Deputy Jesus”.

He would lock horns with a number of celebrities over the production of raunchy music videos and excessive foul language.

Comedian Eric Omondi is among the artists who have engaged in a not so pleasant verbal exchange with Dr Mutua.

This was after Dr Mutua cancelled the comedian’s online show, “Wife Material”, on grounds of sharing unauthorised content.

The comedian was then arrested by KFCB compliance officers together with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives for violating provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act.

After his ouster from KFCB, Omondi celebrated on social media