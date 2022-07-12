Bernard Ndong joins NTV sports desk





Former Citizen TV sports anchor Bernard Ndong has joined NTV. In a message seen by Nairobi News, Elias Makori, Nation Media Group’s Sports Managing Editor, said: “Bernard joins as our team lead (Sports Editor) for NTV and as an integral part of the wider NMG sports desk team.”

“I believe we are building the most formidable sports desk and we shall lead the way in sports journalism,” Mr Makori further said.

Ndong left his previous employer late last month after 13 years of service at Royal Media Services (RMS).

“It’s been a journey and a half…” he tweeted. “It’s been 13 years. It’s been a journey. Thank you so much, I am humbled. 13 years have been a journey and a half. This is Bernard Ndong signing off for the final time.”

On his last bulletin for Citizen TV, the news anchor was surprised with a cake and heartfelt messages from his colleagues.

Nearly tearing up, Ndong noted that he was humbled to have worked at the RMS alongside such heavyweights as Waihiga Mwaura, Mukami Wambora and Mike Okinyi.