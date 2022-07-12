Man who smashed motorist’s windscreen pleads guilty in court

Valentino Owino when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man who damaged a motorist’s car in Nairobi West is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of malicious damage to property.

Valentino Owino admitted to charges of willfully and unlawfully damaging a rear windscreen worth Sh7000 and a sensor worth Sh6000 belonging to Joel Makachia along Birongo square on July 11, 2022.

Owino, 23, who works at a car wash in Langata pleaded guilty to the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke of the Kibera Law Courts.

The court heard how on the material day, Mr Owino confronted Mr Makachia while armed with a stone and ordered him to open the windows.

Makachia drove past Owino who was standing in the middle of the road and attempted to speed off but Owino hit his car with the stone, extensively damaging the rear windscreen.

Makachia reported the incident at Nairobi West patrol base and police officers visited the scene where they arrested Owino.

The accused pleaded for leniency claiming he has a young family that depends on him. Bhoke ordered for the social inquiry report of the accused before sentencing date set for July 26.