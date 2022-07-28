Closing date of Kenyan Premier League transfer window announced

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano, his players and technical staff celebrate with the Kenyan Premier League trophy on the final day of the 2021-22 season at Ruaraka grounds on June 12,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

The Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee on Thursday officially announced that the transfer window period for clubs participating in FKF Premier League and the FKF Women Premier League in the 2022/23 season will officially end on August 31.

This will be just four days after the kick off of the new season in the FKF-PL which is slated for August 27. The FKF-WPL is set to kick off on September 3.

The transfer window has been open since the 2021/22 season ended at the end of May.

“FKF Transition Committee hereby notifies all the FKF-Premier League clubs and the FKF Women Premier League clubs for the 2022/23 season and all relevant stakeholders that the transfer window that had been opened since the end of the 2021/22 season will be close on August 31,” a statement signed by Lindah Oguttu, the head of the committee’s secretariat, reads in part.

“The Transition committee is in the process of developing a Competition Management System that will be used to manage the Leagues in the coming season including registration of players,” the statement further reads.

The term of the FKF Transition Committee ends on August 14 and the move is likely to reignite the standoff between it and the FKF Management committee led by Murang’a Branch Chairman Robert Macharia.

The management committee has announced it will release its fixtures for the new season on August 14, the same day the term of the committee ends.