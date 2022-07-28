‘Yote yawezekana bila Uhuru’, Ruto’s supporters chant in campaign rally

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Deputy President William Ruto received a warm reception in Maua, Meru County on Thursday during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally.

The DP was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders on the campaign trail to woo voters 11 days to the polls.

Dr Ruto blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing back his presidential bid, even after he (Ruto) rallied behind him in the 2013 and 2017 General Elections.

“The president is clearly undermining me, yet I’m not competing against him. I was there when he needed someone to stand with him. Now that his term of office is over, he should just go into retirement peacefully,” Ruto said.

It was at this point that the crowd momentarily interrupted the DP’s speech with the anti-Uhuru song and slogans.

“Yote yawezekana bila Uhuru, yote yawezekanana bila Uhuru,” the crowd sang in unison.

The song, whose original version is a gospel song, has previously been corrupted by politicians to scorn their opponents.

In 2002, supporters of the opposition corrupted to the song to voice their resentment for the late former President Daniel Arap Moi.

President Kenyatta, whose term of office ends after the August 9 General Election, has overlooked Dr Ruto and instead anointed Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.