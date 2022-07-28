Chebukati to meet presidential candidates over ‘parallel’ result forms

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and other commissions receive the first batch of ballot papers at JKIA on July 7, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has ceded to demands by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition for meeting with the four presidential candidates to address claims that it had printed an extra set of results declaration forms, complete with all the security features.

This is after Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga said the “anomaly” was discovered by its two representatives who travelled to Athens, alongside IEBC commissioners, to monitor printing of presidential ballot papers.

Azimio claims the commission had printed two books of Form 34As, labelled as Book 1 of 2 and Book 2 of 2.

The meeting will be held on Friday at 11am at the Bomas of Kenya, where the electoral commission is carrying out its communication operation at.

Through a letter signed by Mr Odinga’s chief legal advisor, Paul Mwangi, Azimio said its representatives to the printing press sought clarification over the matter and were told that the commission needs the extra form 34As to give as copies to election observers, media and other stakeholders.

“We, however, reject this explanation. Firstly, because Book 2 of 2 from which it is alleged copies for stakeholders will be obtained is more than just a copy. It is actually a set of fully fledged form 34As complete with all security features similar to those in Book 1 and 2,” said Mr Mwangi in the letter to Mr Chebukati.

On Wednesday, the commission received the first batch of the presidential ballot papers, a consignment that was channeled into the country through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). Earlier on, the commission dismissed reports that there were plans to sneak in other ballot papers from Uganda.