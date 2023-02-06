Conjestina Achieng’ finds new hope and a second chance





Once a fallen hero, Kenyan legendary boxer Conjestina Achieng, better known as Conje, has found new hope and a second chance at life thanks to former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

Charltone Otieno, her son, recently posted a heartwarming video on Instagram featuring himself and his mother at the Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Hospital in Miritini. The two are seen boxing at the reception, with Charltone giving his mother a run for her money.

The video has received a positive response from Charltone’s followers, with many expressing their admiration for the mother-son duo and the progress Conjestina has made in her rehabilitation.

Charltone’s caption, “More life to our Mum Conje,” showcases his love and respect for his mother and her fighting spirit, both in and out of the boxing ring.

The video has been a source of inspiration for many, reminding people that no matter what life throws their way, there is always hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Conjestina’s journey to recovery has been a long and difficult one. Still, with the support of her son and former Nairobi governor Sonko, she is now on the road to a healthier and happier future.

Her rehabilitation is a testament to the power of determination and the strength of the human spirit, and the video shared by Charltone is a beautiful reminder of that.

Conjestina’s rise to fame as one of Kenya’s greatest woman boxers was marred by her declining mental health, ultimately admitting her to Mathari Hospital, a facility specializing in treating patients with mental health conditions.

However, after escaping and later worsening in health, Conje desperately needed help.

Sonko took Conje under his wing and drove her to the Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Hospital in Miritini for treatment.

Since July of last year, Conje has been receiving the care she needs and has been undergoing boxing training, all while getting better each day.

On her 45th birthday, Sonko organized a celebration for Conje at the Mombasa Women’s rehab center, complete with lunch, soft drinks, cake cutting, dancing, and fun with her son Charltone Otieno.

Sonko himself was in attendance, celebrating the once-fallen hero as she continued to turn her life around.

Conjestina Achieng’s journey has been a rollercoaster ride, but with Mike Sonko’s support, she’s found new hope and a second chance at life.

