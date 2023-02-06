Photos: Millicent Omanga’s wardrobe mishap at Governor Kihika’s party causes KOT stir

Various political leaders were invited to the birthday party thrown by Governor Susan Kihika for her daughter, Tifanny. PHOTO| COURTESY

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga’s wardrobe malfunction during the all-white birthday party thrown over the weekend for Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika’s daughter, Tiffany, sent Kenyans on Twitter into a frenzy.

In a photo uploaded on social media from the party, Ms Omanga and Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda posed with Tiffany on an ornamental couch for photos, and it was at this point that the high slit on Ms Omanga’s dress parted further to reveal her stomach.

We are a PG-rated site, so we cannot post that photo.

The slit began from her knees and while it could have been arranged to ‘sit’ tastefully as she posed, it malfunctioned and opened up to her upper waistline- exposing her lower belly and leaving many confused.

This wardrobe malfunction was caught by many on social media, leading to various reactions on the same:

“Sister Millicent Omanga, This is against the customs and traditions of Abagusii. Rectify next time. @MillicentOmanga,” said journalist Abuga Makori.

“This is modern abagusii in runda locals are always original because the surrounding allows them.” Joseph Odhiambo added.

“How does this concern you? Who told you to bring it here? Let her be. She is not serving any office you’re associated to. Keep lanes. @MillicentOmanga,” opined Captain Kipkorir.

“Her body is her asset,” said JD Guchua.

“Kwetu Harare we adopted the Kenyan adage “..my dress my choice..” We can see All Saints Cathedral, Mezzanine floor, Brookside Dairies, and can all tell the particulars in the capital city of Thailand are terrific and spectacular in performance. Mamaa ako fiti…” said Prof Karuga.

“This is wrong. You can’t be attracted by something open. Men will always look for hidden treasures,” said Gatihu Wairimu.

“What pictures is she giving to her children???, Just asking on behalf of my neighbor who hails from Abagusi,” added Paul Auko.

“She is fine. On behalf of the Gusii Men Association we qualify Mrembo Milly @MillicentOmanga as the finest pure honey well branded to meet the market (occasion) needs,” added Enkororo Ya Gusii.

“When upload the photos one must scan thoroughly first before uploading,so she is much aware of it,” opined Gloriah Kendi.

“Huyu mama Twaka atatuonyesha maneno hii mwaka (This woman will show us many things this year). This is seeking publicity in a negative way,” said Jeff Mzalendo.