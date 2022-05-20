DCI reveals identity of gunman in Mirema shooting

The crime scene where a gunman shot dead the driver of this car at Mirema Springs apartments. PHOTO | COURTESY

The crime scene where a gunman shot dead the driver of this car at Mirema Springs apartments. PHOTO | COURTESY





Detectives have revealed the identity of the main suspect behind the broad daylight fatal shooting of Samuel Mugo Muvota in Kasarani’s Mirema area.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified the gunman as Denis Karani Gachoki.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV cameras as the gunman fired several shot’s into the victim’s car before fleeing in waiting getaway car.

The DCI further described Mr Gachoki is armed and dangerous. In a statement, the DCI said that the suspect is in possession of a firearm that was snatched from a stupefied police officer at an entertainment joint in Mombasa, in November 2020.

The DCI their efforts to arrest to arrest the suspect have been futile since he works in cahoots with rogue cops who tip him off anytime there is an operation to arrest him.

“On one occasion, Gachoki’s accomplice was texted minutes before his arrest, throwing a spanner in the works of a meticulous operation that had taken months to put together,” the DCI said.

“Forensic Cyber detectives picked Gachoki’s last signal deep inside the burnt forest, hours after the murder. We believe that the suspect has already crossed the border to a neighbouring country,” the DCI added.

The DCI further revealed that the wanted suspect executed Muvota, who was his alleged boss, following a fallout over proceeds of their criminal activities.

Detectives also speculated that differences over women they had enlisted to the illicit trade are among other possible reasons for the fatal shooting of Muvota.

The DCI has asked members of the public to provide any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspected killer.