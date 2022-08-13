Diamond’s baby mama Hamisa Mobetto gifted new Range Rover by her bae

Hamisa Mobetto next to her brand new Range Rover. PHOTO | COURTESY

Hamisa Mobetto next to her brand new Range Rover. PHOTO | COURTESY





Diamond’s baby mama Hamisa Mobetto has received a brand new Range Rover as a gift from her lover.

Mobetto has shared videos of the moment she surprised with the luxurious car, although she doesn’t mention the giver of the gift by name.

The video, which was shot in what looks like a 5-star hotel, begins with a gentleman in a suit walking up to a dining table where Mobetto is seated with an unidentified female companion.

The gentleman briefly speaks to Mobetto before ushering the two ladies through several doors into a room where the Ranger Rover is parked.

Mobetto reacted to the surprise by showing her man with praises.

“Yaani kuna wanaume halafu kuna mwanamume wangu mimi hapa. Thank you baby… I literally wanna cry. Thank you for showing me what true love is. You have been nothing but the best thing that has happened to me,” Hamisa wrote.

However, there is speculation that the gift could be from American rapper Rick Ross, who has been dating Mobetto.

The rapper and the Tanzanian socialite-cum-beautician have both come out publicly to confirm that they are an item.

While the Maybach Music Group boss is on record for saying that he would like to spend some quality time with Mobetto, the latter is reported to have asked him when he was going to marry her.

“My mother wants cows. You know the last time you guys spoke… she asked when you are bringing the cows for dowry, and I told her I’m gonna talk to him,” she said.

Rick Ross on the other hand said he loves animals, and he wouldn’t have a problem giving cows for dowry.

Hamisa and Rick Ross met for the first time in late November 2021 in Dubai after flirting on Instagram for months. They shared a series of videos on social media, and the rapper hit a nightclub where he performed accompanied by Mobetto, and their chemistry was undeniable.

While at the club, they got cozy and even shared videos and photos of their moment on their respective social media handles.

Rick Ross started to show interest in Hamisa after commenting on her photos with emojis. Eventually, they fell in love.