How hawk-eyed journalists denied Ruto 10,000 votes in Kiambu

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and party agents comparing notes during the tallying exercise at the Bomas of Kenya on August 12, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Saturday thanked journalists covering the tallying of votes in Kiambu constituency for spotting an anomaly that forced the commission to flag 10,000 votes that was erroneously given to Deputy President William Ruto.

The anomaly was noticed by hawk-eyed journalists after adding up the numbers.

“Thank you journalists for bringing this to my attention,” commissioner Justus Nyang’aya said.

While announcing verified presidential results from various constituencies at the Bomas of Kenya auditorium, Mr Nyang’aya pointed out the initial figures showed that Dr Ruto garnered 51,050 votes but it was noticed that there was an error in forms 34A which was corrected in forms 34C where the correct figure was captured as 41,050.

Mr Nyang’aya also pointed out that in Thindigua Primary School polling station, Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga was captured as having got 11 votes while the correct figure was 111.

Mr Odinga, who is Dr Ruto’s main challenger, garnered 14,860 in the constituency with 87,076 registered voters. Roots Party candidate George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure of Agano Party got 318 votes each. The total number of votes cast in the constituency was 56,546. Rejected ballots were 392.

Tallying of the presidential results is ongoing at the Bomas of Kenya. According to IEBC’s official results, with just over 26 per cent of votes tallied, Mr Odinga so far has 54 per cent and with Ruto at 45 per cent.

The winning candidate must receive 50% of the national vote plus one, and at least 25% of votes cast in 24 of 47 counties. The commission has until Tuesday to declare a winner.