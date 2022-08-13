EXCLUSIVE: Eko Dydda narrates his scary ordeal at the hands of ‘hired goons’





Rapper Eko Dydda has narrated the life-threatening experience he went through after he was declared the winner of Mathare North Member of County Assembly Ward in Tuesday’s election.

Eko Dydda claims that he almost lost his life after his opponent unleashed hooligans on him.

In exclusive phone interview with Nairobi News, the gospel artiste said that after turning up to collect his certificate from IEBC officials, he was roughed up by the goons and had to find a way out with all means.

He said that upon arrival to Stima Members Grounds in Ruaraka, where he was to collect the certificate, his supporters were denied access to the hall, while the supporters of his opponent were let in.

“Inside the hall, I found my opponent’s all charged up. After the results were announced, I heard them saying that their boss (my opponent) had instructed them to ensure I don’t return to home, that I was supposed to die and not be given a chance to become an MCA,” Eko Dydda said.

According to Eko Dydda, he attempted to escape from the commotion with his security guard, but the goons followed them and roughed them up.

“A group of charged goons came in and attacked us. Some of my supporters came in and defended us and we managed to escape,” he said.

He added that the whole incident appeared to have been well orchestrated since he had been told to park his vehicle outside the compound.

“We went to nearby police station in Muthaiga to report the case but we were dismissed at the gate. So, we had to go to Kariobangi Police Station where we were also dismissed. We then went to Buruburu but we were told to go report the case in Ruaraka in the middle of the night,” he recounted.

Eko Dydda said he did not manage to record statement with the police and that he is now fearing for his life after he received threatening calls. He says he has also spotted two unidentified vehicles around his house.

“We had to run away again for safety with my injured guard and hide since its like someone wanted to get rid of us. I also had to switch off my phone.”

Eko Dydda has since revealed how he was robbed off his MCA certificate immediately it was issued to him. He however vowed to do everything possible to repossess the document.

At the same time, the artiste has thanked his supporters for overwhelmingly voting for him and urged them to resist the politics of hooliganism.

Earlier on Friday, his wife Cynthia Ayugi told Nairobi News that she could not reach him through the phone.