Nigerian singer 2Baba apologises to wife for cheating on her





Nigerian singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, who is known by his stage name 2Baba, has apologised to his wife of 10 years for cheating on her.

2Baba and his wife, Annie Macaulay, have two children, but according to his wife the singer has cheated on her multiple times, and is reportedly expecting baby number 8 with another woman.

Both Annie and 2Baba were part of the S1 Young, Famous & African cast where viewers were given insight into their marital woes.

A candid Annie, revealed that 2Baba has fathered multiple children outside of their marriage. Annie was visibly broken by this as she opened up to her fellow co-stars, Khanyi Mbau and Andile Ncube.

The singer has now issued an unreserved apology to his wife.

In the post, the ‘African Queen’ crooner said he is neither looking for sympathy nor trying to employ reverse psychology.

“I don’t want to be the one that always apologises. I have no excuses. I want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends,” he said.

“I’ve been a star for so long that my bulletproof vest is worn-out. I’m not quitting or suicidal or giving up. I want to go back to my default settings and denounce my role model status and make up for lost time with my kids and give you all music that will make you remember and understand why they call me 2BABA,” he wrote.

The award-winning singer also sent a special message to his wife on his Instastories and apologised to her for all the embarrassment he has put her through.

“Bless you @annieidibia. I will forever be grateful to you. Sorry for all the embarrassment and hurt I’ve put you through. You are a scarce beauty, a strong African Queen.”

His wife seems to be standing by her man and also posted a video of the two them on Instagram which she captioned: “Our love isn’t for everybody… They don’t need to understand it… It’s on Us n Us Alone!”