Ex-IEBC commissioner Akombe sends goodwill message to missing Returning Officer

Ms Roselyn Akombe a former commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in this picture taken on October 13, 2017. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner (IEBC) officer Roselyn Akombe has extended a message of goodwill to Embakasi East Returning Officer, Daniel Musyoka, who was reported missing on Friday night.

While making the announcement about the missing officer, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the commission had already reported the matter to the police.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, , Ms Akombe said she was “praying that Daniel Musyoka is safe and is reunited with his family.”

Praying that Daniel is safe and is reunited with his family, @IEBCKenya colleagues and friends. Keeping my former staff and colleagues in my thoughts and prayers during these tough times. I know what you are going through. Bon courage. https://t.co/GdG6vfGFfv — Dr. Roselyn Akombe (@DrRoselynAkombe) August 12, 2022

Akombe said that she is aware of the struggles IEBC officers are going through as they grapple with the tallying of the presidential election.

“Keeping my former staff and colleagues in my thoughts and prayers during these tough times. I know what you are going through. Bon courage,” she said.

Akombe fled to New York and resigned in the run-up to the 2017 Presidential repeat election for fear of her life. At the time she also said IEBC had no capacity to hold a credible election.

On Friday night, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya during the Presidential election results verification process said that Mr Musyoka went missing Thursday at 9:45am at the city’s East Africa School of Aviation where tallying of presidential election results from Embakasi East constituency was going on.

According to Mr Chebukati, Mr Musyoka left his house and was escorted to the tallying centre by his official bodyguard. However, while at the tallying centre, he excused himself to make a call but did not return. The matter was reported to the commission which in turn notified the police.

“His family is looking for him but cannot find him. The commission is deeply concerned with the matter and urges the investigative agencies to get to the root cause of the disappearance,” said Mr Chebukati, who is the National Returning Officer (NRO) for the presidential election.

Mr Chebukati said Mr Musyoka’s duties have been taken over by his deputy.