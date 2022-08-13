Ken Mijungu’s brother says votes were ‘awarded’ after losing Senate race





Billy Mijungu, a sibling to KTN’s primetime news anchor Ken Mijungu, has lost in the Migori County senatorial race.

The battle for the seat was between Mijungu, an independent candidate, ODM’s Eddy Gicheru Oketch and Jubilee Party’s Sophia Rocklynne Dhibirah Christoper. Mr Oketch won the seat with 295,228 votes as Sophia came in second with 27,682 while Mijungu finished third with 14,735.

This was Mijungu’s second attempt at the seat and as the results were streaming in, he sensational claimed on social media that votes were being “awarded” to his opponents.

“It’s so funny how both Number 1 and Number 2 who appeared nowhere to ask for votes are ahead, but politics being politics it does surprise you! The struggle continues. I’m not a person to be humiliated to the point of being awarded votes… I’m totally at peace. Alluta continua,” Mijungu said.

In another post, Mr Mijungu thanked the people of Migori County who supported his campaign.

“I take this opportunity to say thank you for the support you offered me during my second attempt to be Senator of Migori County. Romans 13:1 says ‘Let everyone submit to the governing authorities, since there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are instituted by God.’ And so we will obey,” he wrote.

“Despite alot of inconsistencies in the elections, we leave nature to take its own course in the days, months and years ahead and as such I ask victors in this election to be humble in service and to competitors. The next elections will be on 10th August 2027. We will report! Days remaining 4 years 11 months 26 days from Now,” he added.