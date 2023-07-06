Did peer pressure ‘force’ Kenyans into joining ‘Threads’ app?





The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) has forced millions of Kenyans to consider the unthinkable or even participate in challenges that they outrightly know they should not have been into in the first place.

Peer pressure has entangled millions of our souls, leading us to surrender to the enigmatic embrace of Threads, even without comprehending its inner works.

A nation caught in the web of curiosity, where the hunger for connection collides with the fear of missing out, creating a fascinating question, ‘How does this work?’

A cross-check by Nairobi News showed that a number of Kenyans did not even know why they were there and what objective the social media platform would help them achieve.

Here are some of the comments;

“Wadau nimefika!! Form?” asked Amira.

“How does this thing work….alloo mko huku?” asked Eric Omondi.

“Hapa ni wapi nimeingia leo na sijui kutumia,” said Jimal Rohosafi.

“Hoddiiii huku?” wrote Kate Actress.

“Ati huku form ni gani ata sishikanishi, nafeel kama mawaru za Nyandarua,” wrote Nurse Judy.

“Sasa niko Threads pia…Wueh!” exclaimed Mwalimu Churchill.

“Weee I see here we were allowed to carry our verification badge from IG….very nice,” said Mwende Macharia.

“New fear unlocked ‘Uta thread,” wrote Frankie Justgymit.

“Mnegkua mnachangamkia maisha vile mmechangamkia hii app aki (me and 100000 others),” wrote Marya Okoth.

Threads, an app built by the Instagram team for sharing text, was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 2300 GMT.

It offers a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations. You can join the app by simply using your Instagram account to log in. Your Instagram username and verification will carry over with the option to customize your profile specifically for Threads.

The application is the biggest challenger yet to technology guru Elon Musk’s owned Twitter. Meta says that everyone who is under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will default to a private profile when they join Threads.

The app’s users can choose to follow the same accounts you do on Instagram and find more people who care about the same things you do.

Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

You can control who can mention you or reply to you. You can unfollow, block, restrict, or report a profile by tapping the three-dot menu and any accounts you have blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads.

