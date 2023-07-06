Kenyan basketball coach Zedekia Otieno handed US Summer League chance





a Kenyan basketball coach has been selected to be part of the Washington Wizards in the Summer League in Las Vegas, USA, in July 2023.

Zedekia Otieno Ong’anga will work as an associate coach in the assignment that begins on July 7, 2023.

He is the first Kenyan coach to be selected for this role.

He joins other top coaches from Africa and the NBA who will also be part of the Summer League.

His appointment is part of an initiative by the Basketball Africa League to expose top coaches from Afica to learn from their counterparts in the USA, and especially in the USA, and bring the knowledge back home in a bid to improve the quality and caliber of players.

A vibrant and vocal coach, Zedekia is the co-founder of Vikapu Elite Basketball Academy.

He doubles up as the U18 national team boys’ assistant coach.

“I am excited with this opportunity. It provides a learning experience which will help me and Kenyan players who are seeking to compete at the highest level,” explained Zedekia.

Summer League play offers a glimpse into the NBA future as rookies from this year’s Draft class suit up for the first time with their new squads in the competition.

It also serves as a stage for second- and third-year players looking to showcase their talents and improve their games, as well as a collection of undrafted players hoping to parlay a great summer showing into a training camp invite and potentially a roster spot or a two-way contract.

Format

A total of 76 games will be played with each team handed five fixtures at the very least.

After each team plays four games, the top four will advance to the playoffs and participate in a semifinal game on July 16. The two winners of semi final play will advance to the championship game on July 17.

The top four playoff seeds will be determined by winning percentage with tie breakers.

The 26 teams that do not advance to Summer League playoffs will play a fifth and final game.