Sue Gacambi: Samidoh paying wife Edday Nderitu’s US bills





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has found herself in hot water after her recent live session on TikTok.

The mother of three took a daring turn as she interacted with her fans confessing her love for intimate sessions, and even demonstrating how to perform them.

During the live session, Karen engaged with one of her male fans where she opendly discussed intimate sessions.

Her remarks caught many by surprise and sparked a wave of criticism online.

It was during the same live session that she mentioned Samidoh’s US friend, Sue Gacambi.

This revelation did not sit well with Gacambi, who retaliated by launching a scathing three-hour TikTok live session to denounce the Kenyan politician’s actions.

Sue Gacambi, a US-based Kenyan entrepreneur, accused Karen Nyamu of being insecure about her baby daddy, Samidoh.

According to Gacambi, Samidoh’s wife who is currently residing in the US is being taken care of by her husband despite rumors they split.

She also alleged that Samidoh and Karen are no longer on good terms.

Gacambi further alleged that in 2022, Karen paid for her own ticket to the US in an attempt to prevent Samidoh from getting involved with other women.

She claimed that Bernice Saroni, Samidoh’s cousin, had chased Karen from her house when Samidoh was on a US tour then.

“Stay in your lane. Even if you hang out with his brothers and family members, there is nowhere you’re going,” Gacambi said.

Taking the opportunity to boast about her own accomplishments, Gacambi stated that she has businesses both in Kenya and the US, while insinuating that Karen has no investments or achievements of her own.

Gacambi concluded her tirade by asserting that Karen would forever be known as Samidoh’s side chick.

In response to the backlash, Karen Nyamu defended herself, claiming that people were tired of hearing negative stories about her and therefore decided to ignore the live session.

She dismissed the criticism, stating:

“What has the criticism achieved? Someone got tired of hearing negative things about them and chose not to listen to negativity live. I mind my own business.”

The controversial TikTok live session has ignited a heated debate online, with social media users expressing a range of opinions on the matter.

