Emmy Kosgei: Kibaki allowed me hawk CDs at State House





Emmy Kosgei has shared her encounter with fallen President Mwai Kibaki which led to a mutual friendship.

It started in 2010 when the award-winning artist was among the entertainers commissioned to perform at an event where Kenya was promulgating a new constitution.

She was asked to sing one of her famous songs titled Taunet Nelel which she says was a favourite to President Kibaki and his late wife Lucy Kibaki.

“I remember the third president of Kenya who’s rested,” the singer wrote on her socials.

“He was a great leader. May he rest in peace. God used him and the First lady to open doors to national, corporate, and state events. To begin with, I had the singular honor to sing during the promulgation of the new constitution of Kenya at Uhuru park in 2010 I can vividly remember the call to lock the dates and being told to sing taunet nelel as it is on this national event, I connected when I saw on the media. I can never forget.”

This encounter opened doors for her to be invited to perform at other state and corporate functions. In one of the functions President Kibaki called her to ask about her song, he then told Emmy to sell CD’s of the song to the invited guests.

The singer shot to stardom a decade ago with her sultry voice singing in the Kalenjin language. She relocated to Nigeria after marrying renowned televangelist, Apostle Anselm Madubuko in 2013.