Exclusive: Sauti Sol’s Bien finally addresses Bensoul’s exit





Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime has said that Benson Mutua Muia, aka Bensoul still has time with the record label before he leaves.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Bien said that Sol Generation signee Bensoul and Nviiri are expected to leave the label in 2024 and 2-25, respectively.

“They still have time with our record label. They are our babies and we are working on their individual albums before the end of the year,” he said.

Bensoul and Nviiri were signed to the Sol Generation record label four years ago.

Bien described the journey with them as amazing and very successful.

He revealed that the band have been working on their next signings for the past two years.

“It’s usually a journey to identify and decide who to sign. We have been working on our next signees for about two years. We go to their shows and a lot of other things. We don’t just pick anyone to sign,” he said.

Sol Generation’s two protégés, Nviiri and Bensoul, have been preparing their fans for their departure on various platforms.

In a recent radio interview, BenSoul opened up on why he is leaving his record label Sol Generation.

BenSoul said he will establish his empire called ‘Lion of Sudah’, adding that his exit from Sol Generation will be a smooth transition.

“We have found ways to make a very smooth transition to me being independent and having my own team.

“Given everything I’ve learned at Sol Generation, I feel like I’m ready to handle my own empire and make sure I take care of other artists along the way.

“I feel like I’m in a better place and I really want to be on my own – working on my life, my career and everything,” Bensoul said.

Bien said they would not be holding on to her, although they would continue to support her.

“We don’t want to hear about people we have helped leaving the industry after they leave our record label. We will keep in touch with them even after they leave.

BenSoul and Nviiri signed a five-year contract before joining Sol Generation.

