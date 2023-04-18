EXCLUSIVE: Bien: How I spent the 14k MCSK paid me

Sauti Sol’s vocalist Bien-Aimé Baraza performs at the Hennessey Thrift Social Nairobi at Impala grounds on February 12, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Sauti Sol’s lead vocalist Bien-Aime Baraza received Sh14, 634 from the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) royalties.

The Inauma hitmaker shared a screenshot of the mobile money message he received from MCSK on his Instagram page.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the singer explained that he received the amount as an independent artiste and not as Sauti Sol group.

Each member, Bien, Savara, Chimano and Polycarp Otieno was paid their money.

Bien told this writer that there was a great improvement from what he had received in the previous years.

For example, he said in 2022, he received sh 2500.

“We can do better as a country. However, there was a great improvement from what I got last year. I had been paid 2500 and so receiving 14,ooo is a great improvement. I think I deserve more though.”

Asked how he spent the money, Bien said he did not even touch it as it was ‘swallowed’ by a Safaricom debt he had with Fuliza.

“Iliingia tu hivi na Fuliza wakachukua. (It paid my Fuliza debt) I did not enjoy that money. We keep moving regardless.”

On Saturday he mocked the body saying the money had made him rich.

“Let the weekend begin. I’M RICH BITCH!!!!! Where the hoes at. We balling out of control this weekend.

“Your number 1 artist has been paid royalties. I can only imagine what upcoming artists like @khaligraph_jones are getting. DM with today’s plan,” Bien Aime wrote.

Khaligraph Jones who also talked to the writer said he did not see any transaction from MCSK and therefore he was not aware whether he received anything or not.

“I have to check but for now, I have not received anything. It should, however, be more than what Bien received since I made great music than him,” OG said.

This is not the first time Kenyan artistes complain about receiving peanuts in the name of royalties from bodies tasked to collect money on behalf of artists.

