Sakaja takes action after negligence report at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital





Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has taken action in response to a case of negligence reported at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The governor announced on Monday that a new Management Board would take over from the previous team, with the board being chaired by Ms. Dorcas Kemunto.

Other board members include Dr. Bernard Gituma as the Board Secretary, area MCA Christopher Githinji, Jennifer Mumbua Mutunga, Susan Wanjiru Kamau, Yvonne Peris Alera Makokha, Ronald Ngala Oniango, and Fridah Wambui NDuati.

In addition, Dr. Bernard Gituma has been appointed as the new Medical Superintendent, taking over from Dr. Emma Mutio, who has been posted to Pumwani Hospital as a specialist.

The county is also recruiting a substantive CEO for Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and all other level-five facilities at an advanced stage.

However, the recent case of a pregnant woman who lost her foetus due to negligence has caused concern.

The County Executive Committee Member in charge of Health, Dr. Anastasia Nyalita, has criticized the medical team, saying that they could have been handled better despite the patient and baby’s prior condition.

“Despite all this, and the patient and baby’s prior condition notwithstanding, we feel that she could have been handled better,” Dr Nyalita said.

According to Dr. Nyalita, the woman was informed that the baby had passed away 2-3 days before delivery and her visit to the hospital, but she could have been handled better.

Upon arrival at the facility on Saturday evening, the doctor on call recommended an ultrasound to validate the lack of foetal heartbeat.

The ultrasound revealed that the patient experienced an IntraUterine Foetal Death (IUFD).

