Outrage as woman gives birth on the floor at Mama Lucy Hospital





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) expressed their disappointment on Monday following a viral clip of a pregnant woman in labour pain sleeping on the floor of the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, seemingly helpless.

The video showed the women accompanying her, expressing anger towards the hospital management and accusing the security guards of failing to open the gate for them on Sunday night.

The attempt to reach out to the County Chief Executive member on Health Ms Anastasia Nyalita for comments didn’t yield results, however, she acknowledged that the incident happened, and a statement will be issued later.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has asked the county leadership to take immediate action to prevent such incidents, saying that maternal health is a fundamental right and should not be compromised.

“What happened at Mama Lucy is disheartening. I trust Governor Sakaja will enhance existing systems to prevent the technical hitch that blocked a pregnant Kenyan woman from accessing healthcare services at her most vulnerable moment. Maternal health is a fundamental right and should not be compromised,” Passaris said.

The hospital is already under investigation for poor treatment of its patients, and it recently came to light that patients were sharing beds.

Despite the efforts of Governor Johnson Sakaja to uplift the hospital, incidents like this one continue to draw criticism. The governor recently launched the first ICU and urinal facility at Mama Lucy Hospital.

