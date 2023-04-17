Wajackoyah’s spokesperson, Jaymo Ule Msee, welcomes daughter





The Roots Party spokesperson Jaymo Ule Msee born Wilson Muirani, has welcomed his second child, a baby girl.

The content creator shared a photo holding his daughter’s hand and also attached photos of her pregnant wife that we missed on social media.

The duo shared photos of Jaymo touching his wife’s belly and even some with their son. Further, his caption was similar to how he broke the news to his fans after welcoming his firstborn son last year.

“6:55 AM 17:04:2023 …Asante KaG for confirming My Mubaba Status again Welcome Home Mum,” he said.

Following the announcement, their fans flocked to his page to congratulate them;

“Congratulations!!! Kaende kaende,” said Njugush.

“Congratulations my people 🎊 😍,” wrote Aicy Stevens.

“Wow congratulations 🎊 👏 yaani @kabusimon hata hatuja shika wa kwanza😍” said Sarah Kabu.

“Ala! Kongoleni Mutu yangu! 🎉” wrote Jacky Vike.

“Congratulations mtu wangu familia inazidi kukua kubwa 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌” said KRG the Don.

“Congratulations bro 🔥,” wrote Nick Mutuma.

After months of speculating whether the two love birds were lovers or just content creators who enjoyed filming together, Jaymo and his wife Catherine Wakio Munene alias Fortune shared a photo of them at their traditional wedding.

The two love birds officiated their relationship in September 2021, bringing the rumours and uncertainty to an end.

Jaymo would then reveal that they were the newest celebrity parents in town in March last year after welcoming a bouncing baby boy.

“11:05 PM 3:3:2022…Asante KaG❤️ for making me a ‘Real Mubaba’ …Welcome home Prince MM 👑,” he posted, attaching never seen before photos of Fortune when pregnant.

The duo lives by keeping it private until you know it’s permanent.

In the period before the hotly contested August 9th general elections, the Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah announced Jaymo as his spokesperson.

In a press statement to newsrooms, Prof Wajackoyah and Adam Kadernani, the secretary general, expressed confidence in Jaymo’s ability, noting that he is experienced in media matters.

“Jaymo Ule Msee has vast experience in media, digital marketing, and political campaign strategy. Further, he holds a degree in political science and economics from the University of Nairobi,” read the statement.

