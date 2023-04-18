Chebukati’s son gets major recognition by Carnegie Mellon University





Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati has congratulated his son Emmanuel Chebukati after he was awarded as a Tartan on the Rise in the USA.

Emmanuel was recognised as the co-founder of Hepta Analytics, a company that deals with data science and analytics at Carnegie Mellon University.

Accompanying his son to get the award, Chebukati and his wife were dressed in Ankara matching outfits.

“Congratulations @echebukati Co-Founder, @heptanalytics on your Recognition and Award as a Tartan on the Rise by Carnegie Mellon University. Tartans on the Rise celebrates alumni who are making an impact in their communities around the world through innovation and leadership. Your Mum and I are happy to have attended the event at Pittsburg Campus. We are proud of you son,” he tweeted.

Emmanuel co-founded the company in 2017 whose headquarters are in Rwanda with an office in Nairobi. Hepta is just part of Emmanuel’s sensitive technological projects he successfully undertook throughout the region and in some instances, globally in the public and private sectors.

In 2015, he served as the information security consultant at Shidolya Tours and Safaris shortly after graduating as a trainee from the Presidential Digital Talent Program.

Soon after, his career kicked off and he joined NatureSurf Systems Ltd as a system developer before starting his on company.

Chebukati’s nuclear family consists of his wife, Mary, and three children, two sons and one daughter, Emmanuel, Jonathan, and Rachel.

As per her profile, Rachel is an Advocate of the High Court and is listed as one of the Senior State Counsels attached to the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Justice – a position she has held since July 2021 after being promoted from her role as State Counsel.

She made the transition to work for the state in June 2020 after stints in various law firms, including Sherman Nyongesa & Mutubia Advocates, where she was an Associate advocate as well as Bowmans where she worked as a lawyer in the Dispute Resolution department.

Before her leap into the career phase, Rachel obtained her academic qualifications from numerous institutions.

