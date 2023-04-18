DP Rigathi Gachagua issues stern warning to OCS in illicit brews fight





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a warning to commanding officers stationed in the Mt Kenya region who are unable to tackle the issue of illicit brewers.

He has vowed not to transfer the officers but instead interdict and sack them for entertaining illicit brewing in their areas of jurisdiction.

In an interview with Kiririmbi Show aired by Inooro TV, Gachagua said that the transfer of non-performing public and civil servants is equivalent to transferring the problem to another region, which his administration will not tolerate.

The DP has vowed to end the consumption of illegal brews in the Mt Kenya region and has considered the current situation a big shame.

According to Gachagua, the number of bars in the region has surpassed that of hotels, and youths and men are indulging in dangerous brews, making them unable to perform marital duties.

The DP has convened all Mt Kenya police bosses and held a consultative meeting to discuss how to fight against illicit brew in the region.

The region’s governors and other elected political leaders were also present, and bar licensing and other entertainment joints were tasked to county governments.

Gachagua pointed out that the shift of the responsibility from national government allied agencies contributed to the worsening alcohol crisis.

The operation will also be extended to other parts of the country, according to Gachagua. He urged police bosses to take responsibility and ensure that they tackle the issue of illicit brews in their areas of jurisdiction.

The DP warned that police bosses hesitant to help in the fight against illicit brewers and manufacturers will be interdicted and sacked.

