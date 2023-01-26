Famous crime buster Rashid Ahmed to take plea today





Mr Rashid Ahmed, the famous crime buster, who was arrested in 2022 for the daylight execution of two young men in Eastleigh, is scheduled to take a plea today, Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The officer is accused of killing the two men in 2017, but his lawyer stopped efforts to have him take a plea Danstan Omari claimed that his client was sick and admitted at Madina Hospital in Eastleigh.

The police sergeant was captured on an amateur video shooting dead Mr Jamal Mohamed and Mohamed Dahir in Eastleigh on March 31, 2017.

The two victims, who were unarmed, were killed over allegations that they were part of a criminal gang.

Five years later, he was indicted by the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) which referred to Mr Ahmed as a happy trigger cop.

On November 22, 2022, IPOA recommended that the former Pangani Police Station officer, amongst the famous Pangani Six, be charged with murder.

Rashid is also accused of shooting dead one Mr Kevin Gitau in 2017 in an incident that was caught on tape and circulated on social media.

Mr Gitau’s family told the media that Mr Rashid had allegedly asked their kin, a fruit vendor, to pay a woman Sh100,000 for a phone he’d allegedly stolen from her.

When the grace period he gave the suspect ended, the officer shot him dead.

On the day of recommendations to arraign him in court IPOA chairperson Ms Anne Makori said that they had forwarded the files to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The famous six police officers had been tasked with fighting crime in Mathare, Mlango Kubwa, Pangani and Eastleigh areas of Nairobi.

The group has been condemned by various Human Rights groups and accused of engaging in extra-judicial killings.

