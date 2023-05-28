Flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir losses mother





Flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir has lost his mother.

In a tweet, the outspoken lawyer known for leading a lavish life said his mother sucumbbed to cancer.

“Yesterday, my Beloved Mama, Katarina rested and is in the bosom of Abraham. My mum fought her aggressive cancer with stoicism, fidelity to God and courage. She never once cried in her searing pain. I thank God for giving her to me. In the heavens she finds peace and serenity,” said Mr Kipkorir.

The lawyer mourned his mother saying that it was a grief without a pang, void, dark and drear.

Mr Kipkorir has been giving updates about the condition of his mother on his official social media accounts.

On February 27, 2023, he said that he spent the day with his family as he took his mother to see Dr Gladwell Kiarie who he described as a top oncologist at the Nairobi Hospital.

He said that his mother “is stoic, and praying for miracle of full healing and recovery.”

The lawyer, considered to be among the best in the trade in Kenya, also documented that her mother was admitted at the Nairobi hospital for a while before he transferred her to India.

Also known for his political opinion on social media, Mr Kipkorir supported opposition leader Raila Odinga who lost to President Dr William Ruto.

After the loss, Mr Kipkorir asked Mr Odinga to accept the outcome and give President Ruto humble time to run the affairs of the country.

On April 27, 2023, the Head of State invited the lawyer to State House where the two appeared to settle their differences and close ranks.

President Ruto also sent his best wishes to his mother who was recovering at the time.

“Then in a one-on-one with him, the president inquired on the health of my mother who has stomach cancer. He also asked about my village Cheptongei,” Mr Kipkorir said.

He said that the Head of State also informed him that he had plans of transforming the country and also improve the economy.

