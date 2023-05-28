Elders ‘stuck’ in Kibera talk about their challenges





A group of elderly men and women based in Kibera slums have shared the challenges they face.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Ibrahim Mukhwana explained he is stuck in the Nairobi based expansive slum as he had nowhere to go to.

“I would also love to grow old in my own compound and watch my grandchildren run around. However, this is where life has placed me,” the 70-year old told Nairobi News.

Mukhwana said his troubles started when his family sold what he describes as his portion of land when he was away.

“We had family differences after our parents passed on and one of my brothers sold the land we were to inherit in Kakamega when I was in the city. So as it is, I am stuck here with nowhere to do,” he narrates.

Meanwhile, Grace Atieno, 71, says she has lived in Kibera all her life.

“This is where I call home. I was born and raised here. I was married here and this is where my children know as home,”

James Otieno, 61, says he is more comfortable in Nairobi as compared to his rural home in Siaya, where he visits once in a while.

“I have lived in Kibera for more than three decades. I’m from Siaya and occasionally go there to visit my relatives. I am however used to Nairobi life because I am always in hustle mode,” says Otieno, who sells second hand clothes.

The elderly say they encounter several challenges living in informal settlements ranging from insecurity and hunger, among others.

Some are unable to buy food or pay rent, amid tough economic times.

According to the 2019 census report, the elderly population (65 years+) was recorded at 1,870,493 persons accounting for 3.9 per cent of the country’s total population.

Those figures increased by 538,220 from 2009 when they were recorded at 1,332,273.

The stats show that there are more women in the 65 years-plus group than men.

Also read: Nairobi County announce free eye clinics