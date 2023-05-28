Nairobi County announce free eye clinics

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja addresses the county workers at Chater Hall on March 21, 2023 during the launch of the Rapid Results Initiative 2ndwave. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

Nairobi residents will enjoy free surgical eye camp on June 7-9, 2023.

The event will be held at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm and is made possible through the collaborative efforts of Nairobi County, Centers for Health and Education Programs, and Beta Charitable Trust.

The two-day eye camp aims to provide free consultation and cataract surgeries to those in need.

Cataracts, a common eye condition that causes clouding of the lens, can significantly impair vision and impact one’s quality of life.

Though most cases of cataract are related to the ageing process, occasionally children can be born with the condition, or a cataract may develop after eye injuries, inflammation, and other eye diseases.

Its estimated there are more than 328,000 blind people in Kenya, with another 750,000 visually impaired. Cataract is the largest cause of avoidable blindness in the country, making up 43% of all cases of blindness.

Most patients in low-resource settings in Kenya are unable to afford specialized eye treatment or seek treatment when it is too late making it difficult to restore or save their sight. The solution could be a game- changer in addressing resource constraints in cataract detection.

By offering free surgeries, the organizers hope to alleviate the burden of cataracts on individuals and improve their overall well-being.

To ensure the success of the eye camp, screening sessions are currently underway at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and Mbagathi Hospital.

These screenings serve as an initial step to identify individuals who may require cataract surgery and provide them with the opportunity to receive the necessary treatment during the upcoming event.

The screening process is carried out by a team of experienced ophthalmologists and healthcare professionals who are dedicated to delivering high-quality eye care.

The upcoming event promises to be a significant opportunity for individuals suffering from cataracts to regain their vision and improve their quality of life. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this unique offering by attending the free consultation and surgeries at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital on the specified dates and times.

