Former Citizen TV news anchor Janet Mbugua lands top NGO job





Media personality Janet Mbugua has landed a new job.

In a statement from Moving the Goalposts Kenya on May 2, 2023, the organization announced that the former prime time news anchor was one of their new board members.

“Breaking news! Announcing our new board members. Meet Janet Mbugua, a gender equity and social inclusion expert with a diverse 10+ year career. She provides consulting support, amplifies the voices of the vulnerable and connects high-level individuals with grassroots efforts,” read part of the organization’s statement.

The also noted that Janet Mbugua was bringing on board a proven track record of training and capacity building for young people.

The Moving the Goalposts Kenya is a non-governmental organization that empowers girls and young women through football in the Kenyan coastal rural regions. It links gender based violence, reproductive health, HIV/Aids and economic empowerment within youth sports programming. So far, they have empowered over 50,000 girls to play football, organize their own activities, become leaders and discuss issues that matter to them.

Janet Mbugua’s appointment comes seven months after she joined other speakers at the Goalkeepers sessions in New York City, United States of America.

“5 years ago, when I sat in the audience at the inaugural Goalkeepers sessions in New York City, I was forever motivated to make a difference, in the lives of communities and the larger society. 5 years later, I get to join a group of global champions at the same event, but this time I join them as one of the speakers on stage! I’m filled with gratitude but also a sense of urgency, because SO much remains to be done with regards to pushing for progress,” said Janet Mbugua in September 2022.

Backed by the Gates Foundation, the Goalkeepers 2030 was formulated in 2015 when 193 world leaders agreed to 17 Global Goals to end poverty, fight inequality, and stop climate change by 2030.

The Moving the Goalposts NGO’s partners include FIFA, Adidas, USAID, UNESCO, Football for Water, Kilifi Gold Triathalon, African Women’s Development Fund and UNFPA, the United Nation’s sexual and reproductive health agency.

Janet Mbugua’s new board member position aligns with her non-governmental organization work through her Inua Dada Foundation where she conducts research and collaborates with partners to create a supportive and accessible environment for schoolgirls and women in Kenya to access menstrual health products and knowledge on management. Further in their statement, Moving the Goalpost noted that Ms Mbugua empowered thousands of girls and women through sustainable solutions; and media and advocacy events.

