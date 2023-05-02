Jackie Matubia addresses alleged breakup with fiancé Blessing Lung’aho





Content creator and actress Jackie Matubia has addressed breakup rumors with her baby daddy Blessing Lung’aho.

In the last two weeks, it has been rumoured that the celebrity couple were facing a troubled relationship.

The rumour escalated and the two allegedly had to pause their joint content creation on YouTube.

Jackie Matubia also ignored the father of her second daughter as he celebrated his birthday on April 24, 2023.

In what seems to be a low-key response to the claims, actress Jackie Matubia has now shunned the rumours with a photo-text on her Instagram stories reading telling off ‘miserable’ haters.

“People want you to be unhappy so bad….Nah, we are blessed over here! I pray you all to find happiness so you won’t be so miserable!” she posted.

In March 2023, the mother of two revealed she started dating her fiance Blessing Lung’aho when she was already dating a man she was planning to end the relationship with.

Matubia was speaking in a question-and-answer session with her Lung’aho, Terence Creative, and his wife Milly Chebby.

The two families were asking each other family questions through cue cards, and when it was Chebby’s turn to read her question, it was,

“Have you ever dated someone else while you were still in a relationship with the first person?”

Matubia opened up saying that when she started dating Blessing, at that time she was in a relationship with someone else.

“Yes, I have, when I started dating Blessing, I was in another relationship. I hadn’t gotten out of that first relationship even if we weren’t talking much,” she said.

Blessing strongly denied saying that when he was trying to seduce her, Matubia told him that she was single.

“But you didn’t say that, you told me you were single… so you were putting me in the box, it’s like I was the one who was seduced…” Blessing explained.

Blessing said he was attracted to Matubia curvaceous body.

