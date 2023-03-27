Former President’s aide’s land used in Sh6.5m fraud scheme





A 58-year-old woman has been charged with defrauding a businessman of Sh6.5m claiming she was in a position to assist in acquiring a parcel of land measuring 89.4 hectares of land owned by a former aide to the late president Daniel arap Moi; Joshua Kulei.

Elizabeth Sote Chesang was arraigned before Milimani chief magistrate Lucas Onyina and denied seven counts filed against her.

Elizabeth, who was brought to court on a warrant of arrest, applied to be released on bond, saying she had been sick.

But the prosecutor Anderson Gikunda opposed bail, saying police need to verify medical reports from Kabsabet, Nakuru and Kericho whether she had been attended to in those hospitals.

Gikunda said Elizabeth had skipped court for 10 months, chief magistrate Onyina allowed police three days to verify the medical records before determining the bail plea.

She will be remanded at Langata women’s prison until March 30 2023.

