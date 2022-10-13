Fuel prices drop by Sh10 in Uganda

Customer attendant at Rubis Petroleum Station on Koinange Street in Nairobi on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 serving a client. Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is expected to review the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and kerosene today. PHOTO: Dennis Onsongo

Customer attendant at Rubis Petroleum Station on Koinange Street in Nairobi on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 serving a client. Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is expected to review the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and kerosene today. PHOTO: Dennis Onsongo





Motorists in Uganda are enjoying reduced petrol prices of up to Sh10 for the past week.

The Daily Monitor reports the drop in prices is linked to the reduction of global crude oil rates.

Despite the drop, Ugandans are still paying the highest price of fuel in East Africa.

A litre of diesel goes for an estimated Sh189 with petrol retailing at Sh203 per litre.

Most of the fuel used in Uganda is transported into the country by pipeline and road from the Port of Mombasa.

In Kenya, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra)is expected to review its monthly fuel prices on October 14, 2022.

Motorists in Nairobi are currently parting with Sh179.30 for a litre of petrol and Sh165 for diesel.

This follows a decision by President William Ruto to remove fuel subsidies that had been in place for the last six months.

The global prices have steadily risen in the past six months, with analysts attributing the increase partly to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The increase in fuel prices have in turn contributed to the rise in cost of living.