Governor Nyong’o raises eyebrows with stance on ODM MPs visit to State House

President William Ruto shares a light moment with Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o during the inaugural Retreat for Cabinet and Senior Ranks of the Executive at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club in Nyeri County on January 7, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI
Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o has been exposed himself to questions of applying double standards following his sharp criticism of ODM lawmakers who met President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday.
This considering that as recent as December, 2022 Prof Nyong’o skipped a rally organised by his party boss, Raila Odinga, for a meeting with President Ruto at State House.
On that occasion, the governor was pictured holding hands and laughing heartily with the head of state.
“Earlier today at State House with James Cleverly, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom where we held talks over the Sh 30 billion, United Green project coming to Kisumu,” Prof Nyong’o tweeted back then.
Earlier today at State House together with James Cleverly, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom where we held talks over the Ksh 30 billion, United Green project coming to Kisumu. pic.twitter.com/eW6JF6VtDv
Barely a moth later, President Ruto and Governor Nyong’o would yet again meet at the inaugural Retreat for Cabinet and Senior Ranks of the Executive at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club in Nyeri County on January 7, 2023.
The two leaders were again pictured shaking hands warmly and laughing their hearts out, with no sign of animosity between them.
Then mid last month, Prof Nyong’o was among Luo Nyanza governors who welcomed President Ruto during the head of state’s two-day tour of the region.
Prof Nyong’o, alongside first-term Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and James Orengo (Siaya) all received the president warmly to their respective counties.
“Karibu Kisumu Rais William Ruto na wageni wako,” Prof Nyong’o said.
But now, it appears, Nyong’o cannot stomach the idea of the so-called ODM “rebels” doing what he has done before – warming up to President Ruto.
On Tuesday evening, without mincing words, Governor Nyong’o dismissed the MPs in question, saying ODM was better off without them.
“I am not surprised that an amalgam of self-seeking MPs went to State House without the blessing of ODM. In a revolutionary situation such as the one we are currently facing in Kenya, in the words of Lenin, better fewer, but better,” said Prof Nyong’o.
His Siaya counterpart James Orengo also had no kind words for the MPs.
“We dissociate ourselves with a visit to State House, Nairobi by a group of ODM MPs. The visit by the MPs was personal and not sanctioned by any of our official ODM party organs,” Orengo said.
The political leaders who met the president and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua at State House were led by Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda. The delegation comprised MPs Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba-South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Walter Owino (Awendo) and Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Langata).
The move was similarly rebuked by ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale, who accused the MPs of trying to undermine their party leader.
President Ruto meets with a section of ODM leaders. PHOTO| COURTESY“Since the victory of our party leader Raila Odinga was stolen and the will of the people subverted after the August 9, 2022 General Election, some leaders have elected to undermine the leadership of the party and chosen to go against the will of the people who elected them to positions they hold,” Etale said.
Mr Odinga is yet to respond directly to the cracks that are emerging in his party, although on Tuesday evening he said the political outfit is remains strong.