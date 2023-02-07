Selfish: ODM reacts to Jalango and other Azimio MPs meeting President Ruto





ODM party has responded to viral photos of a section of their members meeting with President Ruto.

In a press statement, the director of communication, Philip A. Etale, said the r ODM, visit to the State House by a section of ODM members of parliament is a cause for concern for the party and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Movement.

The party has been closely monitoring the behind-the-scenes activities of some of these leaders, and today’s visit was the climax of their actions.

President Ruto tweeted about the meeting saying, “Leaders must join hands, foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country. They must endeavour to lead by example and serve the interest of the people. This is a sure route to a more united and developed Kenya.”

Etale alleges that since the victory of Party Leader Raila Odinga in August 9, 2022, a general election was “stolen”. Some leaders have chosen to undermine the party’s leadership and go against the will of the people who elected them to their positions.

He also accuses these leaders of being influenced by money spent by the illegitimate administration to sabotage the activities of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Movement.

“Such meetings are aimed at diverting the attention of Kenyans from the issues they are faced with, ranging from the high cost of living, unbearable school fees for their children, and corruption,” stated Etale.

He called on Kenyans to ignore these leaders who only care about their own interests, not the well-being of the millions of poor Kenyans.

“The MOVEMENT remains unstoppable,” he declared, “This is a people’s movement aimed at defending the constitution of the land. History will judge harshly leaders who want to betray Kenyans by accepting handouts to scuttle the activities of the movement.”

