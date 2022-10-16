Greece national shot, robbed in Nairobi





Police in Kilimani Sub County, Nairobi County on Saturday, October 15, 2022, launched investigations into the shooting of a foreigner near Menelik road at the Ngong Road junction.

A police report filed at Kilimani Police station reveals that the Greek national Mr Tsekilas Angelo was fatally injured.

“It happened at around 1300hrs near Menelik road/ Ngong road Junction. A motorcycle with three passengers followed one Greek National namely Tsekilas Angelo and fatally injured him. Managed to steal a bag containing his personal belongings,” the police report read in part.

A senior detective privy to the matter told Nairobi News that three people riding on a motorcycle shot at Mr Angelo who is a Greek national.

“They fatally injured the foreigner who was left lying in a pool of blood at the scene of crime before he was rushed to a nearby hospital,” said the officer who spoke in confidence as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

This comes barely a month after a British national mysteriously lost Sh4 million cash in Lang’ata, Nairobi County.

In a report seen by Nairobi News, the foreigner Mr Patrick John McCaffey left his home in Kilimani alongside his wife with the money.

The duo went to Galleria Business Club and after staying at the club for a while, they opted to leave when they noticed they did not have the bag with them.

It is then a search was launched and police officers combed CCTV surveillance and it was established that two women had left the club with the bag.