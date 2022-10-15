Exclusive: How Alikiba’s efforts to reconcile with his wife hit a brick wall





Efforts by bongo flava star singer Alikiba, to save his crumbling marriage to Kenyan wife, Amina Khaleef, appear to have hit a snag.

This is after the mother of his two children hinted that their divorce had been finalized.

In February this year, the Fiscal Analyst -who goes by the name Aileen Alora on her Instagram-filed for divorce three years after the two held colourful weddings in Mombasa and Dar es Salaam estimated to have cost Sh50 million.

In the papers filed at the Mombasa Kadhi’s court, Amina said the marriage was “irretrievably broken and her prayer was to have it annulled since there was nothing else left to fight for in the union”.

Amina cited constant squabbling with the singer, his friends and family members who lived with them in their matrimonial home after their marriage.

Three days ago, Amina hinted the divorces had finally been granted nine months later, since filing for an annulment.

In a cryptic message, Amina who keeps a low profile on social media shared a photo of an open cage with a bird flying away, and wrote “Officially free”.

Attempts to contact her for clarification have proven futile.

However, Nairobi News understands that Alikiba had been so desperate to save the marriage without much success.

“Since she filed for divorce, Alikiba has travelled to Kenya so many times incognito to try and sort things out but Amina appears to have made up her mind,” a source close to the couple told Nairobi News.

According to the source, Amina had initially given the singer a chance to work out things but he continued messing up.

“Amina had decided to settle down and raise a family with Ali. Of course, they had their arguments and she was ready to make things work out, but Alikiba kept messing up,” the source explained.

“It got to a point she felt he was taking her for granted and she couldn’t take it anymore. She decided to walk away.”

The source, who continues to enjoy a good relationship with the two, puts Alikiba at fault.

“Ali is my friend and in Amina, he had a good woman to raise a family with. She is quiet and polite but very smart, the problem is he couldn’t hold his sh*t together.

You know how men are and of course, him being a superstar, he kept entertaining women and she couldn’t take it anymore.

I tried begging her to offer him one last chance to prove that he was a changed man, but she told me she ought to teach him a lesson,” The source adds.

Alikiba’s main worry has been the impact the divorce will cause on his brand according to the source. Besides at his age, Kiba feels he isn’t getting younger.

