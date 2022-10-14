Join our Telegram Channel
Nairobi News

GeneralNews

Scene of crime! Where Ida odinga’s body guard was shot – Photos

By Nairobi News Reporter October 14th, 2022 1 min read

At 3:20 am on Friday 14, 2022, Barrack Oduor was ambushed at Victoria Gardens Estate.

Barrack was a bodyguard attached to Dr Ida Odinga, the wife of former Prime Minister Raila.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, Barack did not survive the attack.

Slain bodyguard Barrack Oduor with Dr Ida Odinga
Slain bodyguard Barrack Oduor with Dr Ida Odinga

Barack and Donar Kajwang has left the Dondez Bar and Restaurant when they were attacked.

“Upon reaching the estate, one Collins Okundi, a manager of Club Signature Kisumu suddenly appeared and a scuffle ensued between Donar Kajwang and Cpl Barrack Oduor,” the police statement read.

Slain body guard Barack Onyango Oduor
Slain body guard Barack Onyango Oduor

Detectives believe that in the process, Okundi overpowered and disarmed the police officer. He went ahead and shot him twice in the head and leg.

Donar who was at the scene was also shot in the leg and was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu. She is in stable condition.

Okundi is still on the run.

Photos of the crime scene have emerged. The gory murder happened at Victoria Gardens Estate, an upmarket suburb.

Here are photos of the scene where Ida Odinga’a bodyguard was shot dead.

Victoria Gardens Estate
Victoria Gardens Estate in Kisumu, where Ida Odinga’s bodyguard was shot dead. PHOTO | TONY OMONDI

 

Victoria Gardens Estate
Victoria Gardens Estate in Kisumu, where Ida Odinga’s bodyguard was shot dead. PHOTO | TONY OMONDI

 

