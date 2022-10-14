Scene of crime! Where Ida odinga’s body guard was shot – Photos

Raila and Ida Odinga with the bodyguard, Barack Onyango Oduor

Raila and Ida Odinga with the bodyguard, Barack Onyango Oduor





At 3:20 am on Friday 14, 2022, Barrack Oduor was ambushed at Victoria Gardens Estate.

Barrack was a bodyguard attached to Dr Ida Odinga, the wife of former Prime Minister Raila.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, Barack did not survive the attack.

Barack and Donar Kajwang has left the Dondez Bar and Restaurant when they were attacked.

“Upon reaching the estate, one Collins Okundi, a manager of Club Signature Kisumu suddenly appeared and a scuffle ensued between Donar Kajwang and Cpl Barrack Oduor,” the police statement read.

Also read: Chipukeezy’s ex-girlfriend, Miss Kibanja, mourns her late dad

Detectives believe that in the process, Okundi overpowered and disarmed the police officer. He went ahead and shot him twice in the head and leg.

Donar who was at the scene was also shot in the leg and was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu. She is in stable condition.

Okundi is still on the run.

Photos of the crime scene have emerged. The gory murder happened at Victoria Gardens Estate, an upmarket suburb.

Also read: Flashback Friday! When Mama Ida’s slain bodyguard fiercely defended Raila

Here are photos of the scene where Ida Odinga’a bodyguard was shot dead.

Also read our top stories today:

List: 6 Unbelievable things said and done by billionaire rapper Kanye West

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu talks marriage, breaking up

Beauty Queen living near Trevor Ombija’s club speaks out (screenshots)

WATCH: Diamond, Zari’s kids demand to know who between them broke up the family