Ali Kiba contests monthly upkeep in divorce plan

Tanzanian artiste Alikiba slips a ring on the finger of his wife Amina Khalef during their wedding in Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tanzanian musician Ali Kiba’s divorce to his Kenyan baby mama could drag on for some time after he reportedly contested some of the terms of separation.

Nairobi News understands the Tanzanian singer’s baby mama namely Amina Khalef, has, among other things, asked for Sh200,ooo a month upkeep as terms for the divorce.

The Mwana hitmaker has however contested that amount.

Khalef filed for a divorce last month claiming the popular singer deserted her and their two children.

She’s also accused him of being abusive while alleging the musician did not provide any maintenance or prenatal care during her pregnancy with their firstborn and he remained largely uninterested in his child’s wellbeing and hers.

As per the papers filed at the Mombasa Kadhi’s court, she claimed the marriage is irretrievably broken, hence the need to get it over and done with once and for all.

She’s also cited constant squabbles with the singer’s friends and family members who lived with them at their matrimonial home which they had moved into following their flashy wedding in 2018.

Ali Kiba, real name Ali Saleh Kiba, walked down the aisle with Amina in an exquisite Muslim wedding at the Majid Ummul Kulthium mosques in Mombasa and later had an invite-only wedding in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, that made history after making it to the Google top trending searches across the world.

In 2019, it was rumored that the couple had separated with reports indicating that the wife had moved out of their matrimonial home and back to Kenya.

In a song titled ‘Mshumaa’, Ali Kiba confessed to missing his wife adding that he regretted leaving her. “Nakumiss. Tutaonana, hata Mungu akipanga, nikufe kesho, tutaonana tena. Ifike kesho, waniweke kwa mchanga, nikufe kesho.” sang the artist.

In the same year, the couple reconciled and silenced rumors that they had separated. News of their first child surfaced when the singer, via his social media pages, made it known to the public. In 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, and it was only after six months of being born that the couple revealed his face.