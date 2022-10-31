Harooo.. Martha Karua hits out at exiting IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati





Martha Karua has again hit out at outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati in the wake of the fallout from the August 2022 polls.

Karua made the statement in response to a report in the local daily indicating the ‘crowning glory’ of Mr Chebukati’s tenure at the electoral body was when the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld President William Ruto’s win in the August 2022 polls.

Karua, who alongside Raila Odinga contested for the presidency on an Azimio coalition ticket, unsuccessfully filed a case at the apex court challenging the win.

The seasoned politician is of the opinion Mr Chebukati ran an ‘auction house’ and not an independent electoral commission.

“False narrative. He presided over an auction house,” Martha Karua clapped back via a tweet.

She did not, however, share proof to substantiate the claim.

Mr Chebukati is expected to vacate office in January 2023 after President William Ruto announced a vacancy in the top IEBC office earlier this month.

Despite the Supreme Court upheld President William Ruto’s victory, Martha Karua and Odinga maintain the August 2022 election was bungled.

Odinga finished second to Ruto in the tightly contested race.

According to prior Nairobi News reports, the Iron Lady as she is also known as said she did not recognize William Ruto as her president but acknowledged that the law of Kenya recognized him as one.

She was also of the opinion that Kenya’s president was decided by Venezuelan Jose Carmago , a foreigner who allegedly had access to IEBC’s servers and manipulated the streaming results.

Both Martha and Raila maintained that they were robbed of their victory as the latter revealed he would soon reveal bombshells into how the alleged election rigging took place.

Martha Karua is the first female to be tapped to vie as a deputy president in Kenya in the recent August 9, 2022, General Election.

Her selection as a running mate was met with jubilation from across the political divide despite differences in political alliances, and from a section of Kenyans as well.

Also read: Kikuyu anchor Winrose Wangui quits Inooro TV after 7 years

Twitter to charge Sh2,200 for verified accounts