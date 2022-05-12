How Chipukeezy’s private birthday party went down

Comedian Chipukeezy (left) shares a light moment with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (centre) and fellow comedian Sleepy David during his birthday party at Nairobi Safari Club. COURTESY

Kenyan comedian Chipukeezy on Wednesday celebrated his 32nd birthday in grand style with a lavish dinner party at Nairobi Safari Club.

The birthday bash was an all-exclusive invite-only event attended by the who is who in Kenyan comedy scene, including some of Chipukeezy’s tight buddies.

In attendance were the likes of MCA Tricky, self-proclaimed president of comedy Africa, Eric Omondi, Dr Ofweneke, Sleepy David, Eddie Butita, Gloria Kyalo and Anita Soina.

Also in attendance, as a special guest, was Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

The emcee of the evening, Sleepy David, left the guests in stiches with some rather quick-witted puns.

Inside the venue seats were neatly arranged around round-shaped tables decorated with black cloths matched with a golden lace wrap and white table linen that complemented the decor.

The room percolated with a merry ambiance with a balloon ensemble that added more shine to the space.

All guests were colorfully dressed and brought with them cheers and beaming smiles to celebrate Chipukeezy.

Guests were served refreshments upon arrival. However, alcoholic drinks were not offered on the comedian’s bill.

“Mimi huwa si nunuli watu pombe. Ukitaka, enda ununue pale kwa bar,” Chipukeezy said upfront.

Food was in plenty and guests were served delicacies of their choice off the riveting buffet table of delicious and aromatic eatables.

Just after savoring the meals, guests were further treated to a comically entertaining session by Dr Ofweneke who called upon his fellow comedians to stage to share their well wishes and hilarious anecdotes of their encounter with the birthday boy.

Governor Mutua took the party a notch higher by busting out his dance prowess as he gyrated to some vernacular tunes.

The birthday cake was then cut and served as the party drew to a conclusion, where a myriad of photos were taken and shared on social media.