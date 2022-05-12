Auctioneer in court for destroying window pane worth Sh10,000

Carol Makandi when she appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A city auctioneer has been charged with malicious damage of property after she allegedly broke a window pane at a businessman’s house.

Carol Makandi was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts where she was charged with willfully and unlawfully damaging a window pane worth Sh10,000 belonging to Saido Duale at Wilson Airport in Langata, Nairobi on March 25.

Ms Makandi was also charged with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The court was told how the complainant was asleep when the suspect allegedly arrived at the house with a group of people demanding items attached as security for a loan.

It was while they were ransacking the house that one of them allegedly tossed a jerrican that broke the window. The matter was subsequently reported to the police who traced and arrested Ms Makandi.

The accused denied all the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto. She was released on a bond of Sh50,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000. The case will be mentioned on May 26.