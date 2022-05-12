Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Must Read

Auctioneer in court for destroying window pane worth Sh10,000

By Joseph Ndunda May 12th, 2022 1 min read

A city auctioneer has been charged with malicious damage of property after she allegedly broke a window pane at a businessman’s house.

Carol Makandi was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts where she was charged with willfully and unlawfully damaging a window pane worth Sh10,000 belonging to Saido Duale at Wilson Airport in Langata, Nairobi on March 25.

Related Stories

Ms Makandi was also charged with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The court was told how the complainant was asleep when the suspect allegedly arrived at the house with a group of people demanding items attached as security for a loan.

It was while they were ransacking the house that one of them allegedly tossed a jerrican that broke the window. The matter was subsequently reported to the police who traced and arrested Ms Makandi.

The accused denied all the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto. She was released on a bond of Sh50,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000. The case will be mentioned on May 26.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
How Chipukeezy’s private birthday party went down