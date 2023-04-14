How I ‘lost’ my husband to TikTok





With an increasing number of content consumers, there is more need for content creation.

As many people try to copy celebrated celebrities whose marriage is an open book to the world, some never grasp the idea that not all can be successful in the same venture.

Apps like Tik Tok have become extremely popular with constant emerging trends such as couples dancing, couple cooking together, and couple singing while donning the same dress code.

The plague of fear of missing out alias FOMO has quickly cost some married couples.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, some couples shared their experience.

Anne Awuor, mother of 2 who hails from Kibra told Nairobi News that TikTok has robbed her husband.

She narrates how they used to participate in various challenges as a couple only for his husband to drop the idea of posting their photos together.

“Initially my hubby and I used to enjoy posting on social media while dancing together but in the process he got addicted. He then started posting his own photos neglecting me and the kids.

The mother of two said the social media platform eventually robbed her of the joy of spending time together with her husband.

“He no longer spends time with me and the kids, his focus is on social media, following various trends as well as participating in them.”

On the other hand, Jayden David, a father, narrates his pain.

“My wife is so obsessed with showing off our life to people who have no business knowing our issues, if we go out, she posts it, when we disagree she takes it to social media to vent,” David noted.

He said that this makes him feel as though he is married to the whole world.

“I feel like everybody knows my home secrets. She posts everything on social media. I feel insecure and unsafe. My life is no longer my own and I hate it.”

Social media has influenced people’s lives positively and negatively.

As others thrive in exposing themselves to the outside world, others are utterly destroyed.

However, people should understand that marriage is solemn for two. Everyone else is a stranger and they deserve to stay in the outer court.

