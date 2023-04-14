Diamond Platnumz ‘warning’ to rich men: Every girl wants your money

Tanzanian bongo artiste Diamond Platnumz performs at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on August 6, 2022 during Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coaltion's final campaign rally before the elections. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Tanzanian bongo flava artist Diamond Platnumz has shared his sentiments on money, and ladies in relationships, days after his ex-lover Zari Hassan had a meltdown on relationships.

In his Instagram stories post, Diamond could have plucked a page in his book saying that once you are rich, every girl wants your money and not invest in their emotions on you.

The Zuwena hitmaker also urged men to look for money since ladies would not tolerate them when they are broke.

He said, “Once you are rich, every girl will want money from you and not your stupid real love…do a million things to her then get a little financial problem and delay providing one of the things that she is obsessed with, then you will see her true colours! #Girls.”

On Sunday, Zari ranted about relationships and what she deemed ideal for her. Captioning the advice as random thoughts, Zari who knows a thing or two about being cheated on, shared her opinion on when cheating begins.

“Call me crazy but cheating in 2023 does not start in the bedroom or suddenly driving over to their house. Cheating stars with a friend request, a like, a heart reaction to their story. It is time we call it for what it is. It starts with emotional cheating that leads to physical and that’s a fact.”

She then explained to men that if their girlfriend is not ruining their day almost every day then she is definitely doing it to her main boyfriend.

“If we are dating, you can never be happy 24/7. If I stop, count that as a red flag!”

In her wholesome relationship advice, Zari then tilted her focus to ladies telling them that if they get a chance to cheat they should do it for the money.

“These men are cheating for stupid things like; brown thighs, tongue rings, big derriere. Cheat for a house, a piece of land, your dream car…it is what it is!!!”

