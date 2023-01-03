How to survive 105 days of January





It can be challenging to get through the month of January when you don’t have much money, but there are a few things you can do to make it easier:

Make a budget:

Write down all of your necessary expenses, such as rent and bills, and see if there are any areas where you can cut back.

Look for ways to save money:

This could include things like cooking at home instead of eating out, canceling subscriptions you don’t use, or shopping around for better prices on everyday items.

Stay positive and focus on the things you can control:

It can be easy to get discouraged when you’re struggling financially, but try to stay positive and focus on the things you can control. This will help you get through the tough times.

Prioritize your spending:

Decide what is most important to you and allocate your money accordingly. And since it is January a lot of things will not be necessary. That includes random drink dates.

Shop around:

Look for deals and compare prices before making a purchase.

Cut down on your bills:

Look for ways to save on your monthly bills, such as cutting down on unnecessary luxury spends. Get the cheaper monthly tariffs for calls and texts instead of buying credit weekly.

Use cash instead of Mpesa or card:

Paying with cash can help you stick to your budget because you can physically see how much money you have left. It also saves you the extra charges on Mpesa cash payments.

Plan your meals:

Make a grocery list and stick to it to avoid overspending on food. Consider going to the market to get products at wholesale prices.

Look for ways to save on transportation:

Consider walking, biking, or using public transportation instead of driving.

