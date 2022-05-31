IEBC blocks Reuben Kigame from presidential race

Independent Presidential Aspirant Reuben Kigame address a congregation when aspirants vying on independent tickets in various seat met at 680 Hotel on May 12,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Reuben Kigame has protested a move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to block him from the presidential race.

Mr Kigame presented his papers to the IEBC for approval but was barred from participating in the polls scheduled for August 9.

He says IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati informed him he did not meet the requirements needed in order for him to be cleared to contest.

“Here is evidence of signatures and Identification copies that IEBC refused to take and then charged me with noncompliance. They will not even look at my degrees and other qualifications. Let justice roll down like water and the cry of freedom from discrimination feel the air,” he said.

Kigame added he received an email from IEBC ‘in the middle of the night’ telling him he did not qualify to contest without offering him audience.

He further claims an official at the Electoral body asked him to be patient and wait for Mr Chebukati only to be later informed that he had already left.

“Someone from the commission then asked me for my email and I gave it to them. I did not know what was coming,” Mr Kigame said.

Nairobi News has established that Mr Kigame has not met Chebukati by the time we uploaded this story.

The politician further says he’s been barred from accessing the Bomas of Kenya and was told no one was allowed to access there.

Also barred from contesting is Roots party leader George Wajackoya and Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wairia.

Mr Chebukati asked Wajackoya to put his papers in order by Thursday, June 2.

For Mr Wairia, he spent the better part of Monday at Bomas of Kenya where he blocked the entrance saying he would oy leave after he meets Mr Chebukati.